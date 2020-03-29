William Thomas Hicks, 80, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at his residence. Born March 31, 1939 in Watauga County, NC he was a son of the late Charles Samuel Hicks and Suzie Rominger Hicks. He was a supervisor with the NC Department of Transportation. He enjoyed outdoor activities especially hunting, fishing and gardening along with watching NASCAR and baseball. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Dexter Hicks and Ernest Hicks; and sisters, Betty Cayce and Brenda Bumgarner. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Mitchell Hicks, son, Marvin Hicks of Salisbury; daughter, Vanessa Smith (Darrell) of Salisbury; brothers, Edward Hicks of Emory, VA, Johnny Hicks (Margaret) of Glade Springs, VA; sisters, Barbara Testerman, Glenda Prader (Paul), Mary Taylor (Bill) all of Emory, VA, Debbie Keesee (Jack) of Goldsboro, NC, Esther Rutherford (Donald) of Glade Spring, VA; grandchildren. Jessica Hicks, Tiffany Wells, Jonathan Hicks all of Salisbury and two great- grandchildren, Othello Merriman and Samuel Merriman. A private service will be held with entombment in the Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the . Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Hicks family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 29, 2020