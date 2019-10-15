William Timothy "Tim" Smith, 70, of Faith, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born March 1, 1949, in Salisbury to the late Hollie William Smith and Bettie Gardner Smith. Mr. Smith was a 1967 graduate of East Rowan High and attended Lenoir-Rhyne College. Tim was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving on the USS Forrestal during Vietnam. He was a member of the Faith American Legion Post 327 and a member of the Round Table at A&L Mini Mart. Mr. Smith retired as a Sales Representative from Parts Associates after 30 years of service. He attended Dayspring Community Church where he was active in the church choir. Tim enjoyed fishing, traveling, flower gardening, singing, and most importantly spending time with his family and grandchildren. Tim was a man of faith, who lived his life in Faith and especially enjoyed celebrating the Fourth of July with family and friends. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Deborah Holloway Smith whom he married September 22, 1974; daughter, Gretchen Eudy and husband, Josh, of Statesville; sons, Bailey Smith and wife, Missy, of Shelby and Manley Smith of Faith; granddaughters, Alli Eudy, Andria Eudy, Ava Mae Eudy, Bella Smith, and Livi Smith; grandson, Alex Eudy; and brothers, Randall Smith and wife, Ann, of Gold Hill, Cliff Smith and wife, Pam, of Summerfield. There will be no formal visitation but a memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, Faith, NC, conducted by Rev. Gerry Steedley. Interment with military graveside rites by Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy will follow at Shiloh Reformed Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to All Pro Dads, 1440 Union Church Road, Shelby, NC 28150 or Dayspring Community Church Building Fund, 490 Lentz Road, China Grove, NC 28023. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 15, 2019