William “Tyrone” Wilkes, age 80, of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from CHS-NorthEast. His death was unexpected. Mr. Wilkes funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, March 18 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Mike Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. His family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 to 12:00 pm prior to the funeral service. Tyrone was born October 8, 1938 in Chesterfield Co. SC, a son of the late Woodrow and Julia Belle Hodge Wilkes. He moved to this area with his family as a child and was educated in the Landis schools system. He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving in the Navy Seals during the Korean and Vietnam war s. Tyrone was retired from Duke Energy in 1994, where he had worked as a foreman over a reactor maintenance crew. Tyrone was a member of Cannon Masonic Lodge, having served as a past Master. He attended Piedmont Baptist Church. Tyrone enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and fast cars. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, Tyrone was preceded in death by his sister, Tamara Kunston and his brother, Larry Wilkes and his step-son, Jeff Langston. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary Brown Wilkes of Kannapolis, his son, Timothy Wilkes (Cathy) of Landis and his granddaughter, Megan Rose. Tyrone was also survived by his brother Billy Joe Wilkes and his sisters, Ann Burke and Shan Misenheimer and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com and memorial donations can be made in his name to Piedmont Baptist Church 5870 Wright Rd, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 3360 Funeral Home Whitley's Funeral Home

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

