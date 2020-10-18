William Ward

William Meredith Ward, 89, of Salisbury went home to be with the Lord Sept. 6, 2020. He was born July 20, 1931 to the late Morgan S. and Beulah Sain Ward. He served in the United States Army in Korea. He attended Canaan Baptist Church. He spent most of his working life as a truck driver. He enjoyed doing woodworking projects for his family and friends. Spending time with his children and grandchildren brought him great joy. His giving heart and great sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Jeanette B. Ward of Salisbury, his children Ronn Ward (Judy) of Salisbury, Susan Ward of Winston Salem, Cameron Joseph Ward of Greensboro, Stanley Herring (Toni) of Wilmington, Arnold Herring (Brenda) of Salisbury, Gloria Riggsbee of Salisbury, seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and a brother Denton Ward (Patsy) of Homer GA. He was preceded in death by parents Morgan & Beulah Ward, brothers Morgan Ward Jr, Robert Ward, Dan Ward, and sisters Margaret Moore and Eunice Weldon. Service: A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Monday October 19, 2020 at The Salisbury National Cemetery. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Ward family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.