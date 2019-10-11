Willie Alvin Shaver, 92, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born November 14, 1926 in Salisbury, NC he was a son of the late Willie Arlene Shaver and Pearl Kincaid Shaver. He attended Woodleaf schools and was a 1943 graduate of Boyden High School. After High School he joined the National Guard and later served in the Army Air Corp until the end of World War II. Returning to Salisbury he went to work with his father-in-law, Howard B. Cline of Salisbury Tractor Company which he operated until 1990. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Additionally, he was a member of the Salisbury JC's, a past President and Head of the National Board of Woodmen of the world, a member of the Knights of Pythias, a boy scout leader, a member of the Civitan Club of Salisbury serving as past president and past board member and past Civitan District Director. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sibyl Cline Shaver on October 8, 2004 and a brother, Clarence Wise. Surviving are his sons, Roy Alvin Shaver and William Howard “Howie” Shaver; daughter, Karen Starr Shaver; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. A Graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM Sunday (Oct 13) at Rowan Memorial Park. Military Honors will be provided by the Rowan County Honor Guard/ The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Civitan Club of Salisbury, PO Box 171, Salisbury, NC 28145 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Shaver family. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 11, 2019