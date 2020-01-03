Willie Alice Leatherman Brooks, 80, of Cooleemee passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born Nov. 22, 1939 in Rowan County, she was a daughter of the late Guy Steele Leatherman and Sarah Reep Leatherman. She loved quilting and fishing. She was predeceased by brothers, G.S. “Bud” Leatherman and Paul Leatherman; sisters, Helen Hellard, Nellie Brown and Bonnie Moore. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, Robert F. Brooks; sons, Robert L. “Larry” Brooks and wife Marie of Mt. Ulla, and Charles R. Brooks and wife Renee of Cooleemee; daughter, Nancy B. Trexler and husband Steve of Salisbury; brothers, David Leatherman and wife Iva of Salisbury and Evan Leatherman of Hollywood, Fla.; sister, Anne Mayfield of Fleming Island, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Arrangements: The funeral service was held Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines with Mr. R.D. McDaniel officiating. Burial followed in the Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Corinth Church of Christ, 3570 Needmore Road, Woodleaf, NC 27054. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Brooks family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 3, 2020