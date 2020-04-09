Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Evelyn Mack Knox. View Sign Service Information Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury 223 E. Fisher Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-636-2711 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Willie Evelyn Mack Knox, 90, passed away April 7, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born June 5, 1929 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Willie Mack and Theodora Hill Mack. Mrs. Knox attended school in Rowan County. She lived in Philadelphia, PA and returned to Cleveland in 1975 and retired from Laguana Sportwear as a seamstress. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church where she served with the Presbyterian Women, on the Worship Committee, Kitchen Committee, and faithfully attended Bible Study. She received the Crown of Glory Award, Blessed to be a Blessing Award, and Anniversary Certificate. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Knox was preceded in death by her husband, George Howard Knox, whom she married August 14, 1948; 3 brothers; and 5 sisters. Mrs. Knox is survived by her children Howard Knox and Peggy Marshall (Gregory) of Philadelphia, PA., Vanessa Bolivar of Charlotte, Dorothea Lester of Kannapolis; grandchildren, George E. Knox (Lakisha), Catrina Knox, Keisha Marshall, and Michele Higgs; great grandchildren, Wesley Marshall, Darel Marshall, Isaiah Higgs, Amaya Higgs, Bria Knox, Deborah Knox, Nyal Knox, Kayla Turgeon, and Kason Knox; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. The Knox family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Milestone Family Practice, Novant Hospital and Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury for the excellent care they provided our dear mother. Service: In light of the COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service for the immediate family is planned. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home is servicing the family. Online condolences may be sent to

