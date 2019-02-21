Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Grandma Shorty Mae Sechler. View Sign

Willie Mae “Grandma Shorty” Sechler, 84, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 19, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House, surrounded by family. Born Jan. 5, 1935 in Pageland, S.C., she was a daughter of the late James Bundy Walters and Ovie Price Walters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy John Sechler; her son, Bobby Sechler; and her sisters, Colleen Sechler and Lenora Austin. Mrs. Sechler retired from NorthEast Medical Center's Jeff Gordon Hospital as a nursing assistant. She loved her family and enjoyed visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was “Grandma Shorty' to so many people. Although in a much better place today, Mrs. Sechler will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family members include her daughter, Kathy Sechler; daughter-in-law, Kim Sechler; her grandchildren, Chris Sechler (Shannon), Craig Sechler, Andrea Winslow (Kenny) and Adam Bauguess (Meredith); and her great-grandchildren, Tyler Sechler (Jessica), Isaiah Sechler, Braven and Bentyn Bauguess, Harrison Winslow and Jordan Baker. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, conducted by Rev. Myron Bruce and Adam Bauguess. Mrs. Sechler will be laid to rest with her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Best of Care and Tucker Hospice House for their loving care and support. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

