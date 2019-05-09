Willie Jerome Langhorne, 67, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center. Born in Smithfield, Va. on May 2, 1952, he was the son of the late Robert Langhorne and Earlene Porter Langhorne. He graduated from Elizabeth City College. Willie enjoyed playing spades, telling stories and was famous for his gumbo. He served in the United States Army. He was a long time standing member of a recovery group, The Omega Group, where he greeted, sponsored and shared his story and touched many lives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dale Simon Langhorne, who passed away on Sept. 1, 2014; one son, Clifton Stanley Langhorne; three siblings, Ramona Annette Langhorne, Rachael Bailey and Laverne Shivers; and his son-in-law, James Coutlakis. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Gina Coutlakis of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Emmanuel Coutlakis, Harrison Coutlakis and Kostas Coutlakis; and siblings, Carol Robertson, Lafayette Langhorne, Mary Langhorne and Martha Langhorne. He is further survived by his “bonus son”, Shorod Young; step-sons, Paul Knapp and Justin Caldwell; and step-daughter, Alexis Knapp all of Asheville; a special niece, Consuelo Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Dean Simmons of Chicago, Ill. There will be no formal services at this time. Summersett Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Langhorne family. Online condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 9, 2019