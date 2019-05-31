Mrs. Willie Mae Cunningham Ingram 97, departed this earthly life on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at her residence born May 20, 1922 in Chester Co, SC to the late Joe Cunningham and Lula Beckham Dye. She was educated in the public schools of South Carolina and was a retired Domestic Worker she was a member of the West Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, Salisbury. Mrs. Ingram moved to Salisbury with her husband and Oldest child in the early 1940's and relocated to New York City in the early 1960's she returned home to Salisbury to enjoy her children and grandchildren in 1993. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wardell Ingram and son, Lardell Ingram. She leaves precious and loving memories to her children, Mary Wiggins, Salisbury, Elliott Ingram(Julia), Salisbury, Arvilla Skinner(Van), Houston, TX., Madelene Ingram, Salisbury, eighteen grandchildren, twenty nine great grandchildren, forty three great great grandchildren, one great great great grandchild and a host of other family members and friends. Arrangements: Services will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation at 12:30 pm and Memorial Service at 1 pm Brother William Jackson, Officiating. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family and online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey. net
Published in Salisbury Post on May 31, 2019