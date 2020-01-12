Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Heath. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Lying in State 10:30 AM sanctuary of First Assembly Church Service 11:00 AM First Assembly Church Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma Elizabeth “Betsy” Matthews Heath, 79, of Concord, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Accordius Health of Concord. She had been in declining health but death was unexpected. Betsy was born Jan. 14, 1940 in Forsyth County, a daughter of the late Luther James Matthews and Wilma Elizabeth Fussell Matthews. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jim Matthews; and her husband, of 51 years, Rev. Larry Michael Heath on Sept. 7, 2013. She is survived by two sons, L. Michael Heath, Jr. and his wife Melissa Marie Moore Heath of Lexington and James David Heath of Concord; six grandchildren, Carson Heath, Weston Heath, McKinley Heath, Bryan Heath and wife Kendra, Andrew Heath and Aaron Heath. She was also survived by four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Ava, Eliora, Declan and one great-granddaughter, expected in June. One brother, Ronald Matthews and wife Althea of Huntersville also survive. She is also survived by a niece and nephews. Betsy was a longtime member of First Assembly. She was the daughter of a preacher and was a preacher's wife. She and her husband founded and led the Married Couples Connect Group and served as a volunteer at the Billy Graham Prayer Center. She enjoyed participating in Mission Work at home and abroad. She loved to entertain and enjoyed the Holidays. Betsy and her late husband traveled throughout the world and she especially enjoyed going to the beaches of North and South Carolina. Betsy was a very devoted wife and mother, enjoying anniversaries and Valentine's Day with her husband. She loved eating chocolate, blueberries and ice cream. Service: A Service to Celebrate Betsy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the sanctuary of First Assembly Church conducted by Senior Pastor Dr. Doug Withrup and founding Pastor Tom Whidden. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park beside her beloved husband. She will lie in state at the church 30 minutes prior to final rites. Visitation: The family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2-5 p.m. Memorials: The family request that memorials be made in her memory to the Billy Graham Prayer Center c/o the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Heath. Online condolences may be sent to

