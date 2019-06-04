Wilma Irene Bryant Millsaps 58, of Salisbury was born to the late John Lewis and Gladys Sloan Bryant on November 30, 1960 in Rowan County departed her life on Friday May 31, 2019 at Angel at Heart China Grove, NC. She was employed as a custodian at Buncombe County Community College in Asheville,NC before declining health. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Edith L. Bryant,Beverly B. Fisher and nephew Chance Ponder. She is survived by her sons; Gilbert Millsaps, Ashley Millsaps both of Statesville,NC sister: Phyllis Duren, Salisbury,NC , nine grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be Thursday June 6, at 2:00 Rowan Funeral Services Chapel family will receive friends at 1:00 prior to service. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Millsaps family.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 4, 2019