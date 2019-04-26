Mrs. Wilma Thompson Corriher, age 89 of Landis, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte. Mrs. Corriher was born February 28, 1930 in Iredell County to the late John Graham Thompson and Ardie Robison Thompson and was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Phillip Eugene Corriher in 2016. Four brothers and five sisters also preceded her in death. She worked for Fieldcrest Cannon for 47 years as a seamstress in the towel department. Whenever a special order was requested, she was requested to complete these orders due to her skill and attention to detail with her work. She was a longtime member of Concordia Luther Church in China Grove. Mrs. Corriher was well known in the community for her love of gardening and many received great pleasure from viewing her talents with her flowers in the spring as her yard was always basking in beauty with geraniums and scarlet sage just to name a few. She also loved to grow vegetables and received great pleasure for preparing meals for her beloved family, she especially cherished the time spent with her granddaughters and great-granddaughters as she loved them dearly. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sandra Corriher Johnson and her husband, Donnie of Landis; granddaughters, Donna Johnson Hicks and husband, Jeff of Biloxi, Mississippi and Hannah Johnson of Landis. She also leaves behind her great- granddaughters, Hannah Johnson and Emma Pressley. Her wonderful family will truly miss her. Visitation for Mrs. Corriher will be on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 1:00-2:30pm at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Graveside service will be at 3:00pm at Concordia Lutheran Church Cemetery, 185 Concordia Church Road, China Grove, officiated by Rev. Larry Bost. Memorials in her name may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church (Veteran Memorial Fund), 185 Concordia Church Road, China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dignitymemorial.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Corriher.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 26, 2019