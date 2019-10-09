Winifred Pfaff Queen, 88, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at her home after battling cancer on October 6, 2019. Bobbie, as she was known, was born in Winston-Salem on November 4, 1930 to James Winfred and Elvin Jeannette Pfaff. She attended Reynolds High School, received a Bachelor of Arts from Salem College and Master of Social Work from Tulane University. Her kind and generous nature led her to a professional career in service to others in the field of social work. She concluded her career as Senior Supervisor at the Rowan County Department of Social Services. Bobbie was a lifetime member of Christ Moravian Church and a descendant of founding members. She loved music and played in the Moravian Brass Band alongside her father, sister and many other family members. Bobbie was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband James Carlton Queen; and he parents. She is survived by her two devoted daughters, Stacie Queen (Todd Darnell) of Lexington, NC, and Bronwyn Queen (Alex Lynas-Jones) of Winston-Salem, NC; her adored grandson Samuel Darnell; her treasured sister Betty Pfaff Settlemyre and niece Betty Kim Settlemyre of Burlington, NC; beloved cousins and other close friends and family. Bobbie was happiest surrounded by loved ones gathered at the dining table to feast on one of her wonderful meals. She loved decorating her home for the holidays and welcoming friends and family. In later years, she doted on her grandson, her pride and joy. She faced her health battles with strength, grace and dignity and will always be an inspiration to her family. There will be a visitation at Christ Moravian Church, 919 West Academy Street, Winston-Salem, NC from 2:00 pm to 3:15 pm on Friday, October 11, immediately followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. in the church, ending with a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Moravian Church, 919 West Academy Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 9, 2019