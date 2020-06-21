Mr. Worth Pless "J.R." Hinson, Jr., 72, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. In honor of J.R.'s wishes, no formal services will be held. Mr. Hinson was born May 29, 1948 in Stanly County. He was a son of the late Worth Pless Hinson, Sr. and Lenora Mae Little Hinson. He owned and operated J.R.'s Sales and Service in Kannapolis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Teddy, Bill, Wade and Grover Hinson. Mr. Hinson is survived by his wife, Ricea Spry Hinson; son, Larry Wayne Hinson of Rockwell; daughter, April Hinson Johnson of Mt. Pleasant; two granddaughters, Danielle Johnson of Mt. Pleasant and Heather Hinson of Granite Quarry; and sister, Kay Cline and husband Grady of Kannapolis. To continue to honor J.R.'s wishes, the family requests no flowers. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Hinson.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 21, 2020.