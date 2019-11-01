Mr. Worth Wayne Alley, 81, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:45 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Chaplain Susan Morris will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:30 pm Sunday at the funeral home. In consideration of floral allergies in the family, memorials are requested to be sent to The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, National Headquarters, ATTN: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017 or to Novant Health Hospice Rowan, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Alley.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 1, 2019