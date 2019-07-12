Xenophon Clay Hunter, 96, of Mocksville died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born Sept. 9, 1922, in Davie County to Charlie Reid Hunter and Nellie Boger Hunter. He graduated from Farmington High School. Mr. Hunter served in the United States Army during World War II. After returning from Europe in 1946, he taught farm training classes to other veterans. He worked at Arden Farms and retired from Holly Farms. For a time, he was chairman of the Davie Soil and Water Conservation District. Mr. Hunter attended Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Francis Reid. He is survived by his wife, Janice; his daughter, Dara Leigh; and three grandchildren, Adeline, Hilary and Caroline. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2812 Highway 601 North, Mocksville, NC, 27028. Eaton Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 12, 2019