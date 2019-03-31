Obituary

Ms. Yolanda McCall West, 46, departed this earthly life on Sunday March 24, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Born March 30, 1972 in Fort Bragg, she was the daughter of the late Rufus McCall Jr. and Theresa Davis Teachey of Salisbury. She was educated in the public schools of Rowan County and was a graduate of Salisbury High School and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College having received her Associate Degrees in Criminal Justice and Early Childhood Education. She was last employed with East Spencer Headstart as a teacher. She was a member of Bibleway Church # 9 in Lincolnton.

She leaves precious and loving memories to her sons, Shakeal McCall and Aaron West, both of Salisbury; mother, Theresa Teachey of the home; sisters, LaKeshia Sicari (Anthony) of Long Island, N.Y. and Vanessa McCall Hayes (Anthony) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; grandchildren, Zariah and Zendiyah McCall; a special nephew, Solomon McCall of Salisbury; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements: Services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. with visitation at 1 p.m. and funeral at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Reverend Reginald McConneaughey will officiate.

