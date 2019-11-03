Youral Laney was born on January 3, 1949 to parents Mr. Meek Laney and Ms. Annie Collins in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. He expired on October 30, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan after having declining health for the past several months. He attended Dunbar High School in East Spencer, NC. He worked at PPG Corporation in Shelby, NC, Cone Mills in Salisbury, as well as worked as an insurance agent for many years. He lived a full life and accomplished much but his greatest accomplishment was being a dedicated, baptized witness of 46 years. He attended the Salisbury West Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses where he served as a Ministerial Servant and fulltime minister. He remained faithful to Jehovah God until his final breath. Mr. Laney is survived by his wife of 23 years Audrey Hairston, his children Bryant Laney (Monika), Ricardo Belton, Neeza Murphy (Rodney), Tu'Shara Laney, Shenica Laney, Monique Laney, Shameese Baker (Mike) all of Salisbury, NC, brothers Bobby Laney (Ruth), Arthur Laney (Ardie) of Salisbury, NC, sisters Terrie Bessellieu (Glenn) of Spartanburg, SC, Janet Collins of Salisbury, NC, JoHazel Blackwell (Monroe) deceased, Sarah Garrison (Frank) Spartanburg, SC deceased, Phyllis Laney of Salisbury, NC (deceased), and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial service will be November 9, 2019 with visitation 2:00-2:30 and service following at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 3411 Old Concord Road, Salisbury, NC, 28146. Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Laney family. Online condolences can be made at lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019