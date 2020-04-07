New Jersey Yuell Lorenzo Moore, 29, of Frazier Street, Trenton, NJ, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Trenton, NJ. He was born March 27 1990 in Trenton, NJ, to Ishmael Moore and Madeline Wah Moore Snipes. Yuell was educated in the Mercer County, NJ School System and was a graduate of Trenton High School and was formerly employed with a Warehouse. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 8, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel Visitation will be from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM, with funeral services at 12:00 PM. Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Salisbury. Those who remain to cherish fond memories are his mother, Madeline Wah Snipes (Antonio) of Woodleaf, NC; his father, Ishmael Moore of Africa; two sisters, Daja Snipes of Woodleaf, NC and Amber Snipes of Delaware; one brother, Antonio Smipes of Delaware; his grandparents, Andrew & Elizabeth Wah of Spencer, NC, Carol & George Mims of Philadelphia, PA and Esther Ricks of Trenton, NJ and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Moore Family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 7, 2020