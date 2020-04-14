Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Carrie Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel 5033 Rouse Dr Virginia Beach , VA 23462 (757)-422-4000 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel 5033 Rouse Dr Virginia Beach , VA 23462 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Yvonne Carrie Hamilton passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was born on October 21, 1927 to the late Lonnie C. and Agabelle English in Ritchfield and graduated from Ritchfield High School. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, James H. Hamilton, her only child, Barbara Sue Masiello and all of her siblings. Yvonne leaves behind two granddaughters, Cindy Becker and Sandra Johnson of Virginia Beach; four great grandchildren, Eastin and Shae Johnson and Ben and Dominic Becker of Virginia Beach; son-in-law, Reno Masiello and step-grandchildren Lisa Westfall and David Masiello have remained very close to the family. They were very much loved and greatly appreciated by Yvonne. She has been an active member of Calvary Assembly of God on Providence Road in Virginia Beach for many years. Visitation: A visitation will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 on Thursday, April 16th from 4pm-6pm. Service: A private entombment will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, Memorial: Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

