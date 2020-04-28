Yvonne Locklear Emanuel, 82, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her residence. Born in Lumberton, NC on November 22, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Sally Jane Locklear and Make Locklear. Yvonne was retired from Thomas Screen Printing and attended First River Baptist Church and Old Country Baptist Church. She was an avid Christian who loved the Lord and her family. She also loved to grow flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Emanuel; brothers, Beufurd, Whinford, Louis and Ray Locklear; sisters, Marie, Lula Mae and Shirley Locklear and Edith Woodale. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brenda Evans (Rick) of Woodleaf; brothers, Joseph, Jerry, Bobby, Eugene and Darnelle Locklear (Helen), all of Lumberton; sister, Geraldine Locklear (Johnny) of Lumberton; grandchildren, David Locklear, and LaShonda Tapley; great-grandchildren, Brianna Saunders, Luna Tapley, Caspian Tapley, Anna, Sam, Jake, Noah, Bella, and Solomn Evans. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Lumbee Memorial Gardens, 774 Moss Neck Rd, Lumberton, NC 28360 with Evangelist Neal Hunt and the Rev. Ronnie Brown officiating. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Emanuel family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 28, 2020