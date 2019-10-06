Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zachary Emmanuel Turner. View Sign Service Information Service 6:00 PM Veterans Park 201 Huntersville-Concord Rd. Huntersville , NC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Zachary Emmanuel Turner, 29, of Cornelius, NC passed away on Sept.28, 2019. He was born in Dover Delaware on Aug. 3 1990 to Cynthia Kimball Hanrahan and Gil Turner. Zach was preceded in death by his beloved nephew, Leo Nash Turner. He is survived by his mother, Cindi Kimball Hanrahan and step-father,Dave Hanrahan: Father, Gil Turner;1 loving brother, Shane Robert turner and girlfriend Megan Elizabeth Sailors; Niece ( Zach's princess) Veda; Half-sisiter, Natasha Brown. Half sister Natasha Brown. Step-sister Ashton Hassan. Grandparents; Bob and Gail Kimball of Salisbury NC: Special Aunts and Uncles; Deborah (Brian) Kimball Howell. Karen (Tim) Kimball Hardy. Cousins who loved a “big pile-on” with Zach: Andrew and Jordan Daniels, Amelia and Owen Hardy and Grace Howell. Special friend Frankie Vann. Zachary was a Yoga Instructor who spent 2 years in Guatamala teaching and sharing. He loved the Mayan people, their culture, their mountains, lakes, and land. He made lasting life-long friendships wherever he lived, worked, hiked or taught. He was an organ donor who would have considered it a blessing beyond measure to have shared himself, literally, in restoring hope, health, and wholeness to others. Zach loved giving people hope, joy, peace and acceptance. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Services will be held on Monday Oct.21,2019 At 6 p.m. At Veterans Park, 201 Huntersville-Concord Rd. Huntersville 28078. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bring blankets or chairs

Zachary Emmanuel Turner, 29, of Cornelius, NC passed away on Sept.28, 2019. He was born in Dover Delaware on Aug. 3 1990 to Cynthia Kimball Hanrahan and Gil Turner. Zach was preceded in death by his beloved nephew, Leo Nash Turner. He is survived by his mother, Cindi Kimball Hanrahan and step-father,Dave Hanrahan: Father, Gil Turner;1 loving brother, Shane Robert turner and girlfriend Megan Elizabeth Sailors; Niece ( Zach's princess) Veda; Half-sisiter, Natasha Brown. Half sister Natasha Brown. Step-sister Ashton Hassan. Grandparents; Bob and Gail Kimball of Salisbury NC: Special Aunts and Uncles; Deborah (Brian) Kimball Howell. Karen (Tim) Kimball Hardy. Cousins who loved a “big pile-on” with Zach: Andrew and Jordan Daniels, Amelia and Owen Hardy and Grace Howell. Special friend Frankie Vann. Zachary was a Yoga Instructor who spent 2 years in Guatamala teaching and sharing. He loved the Mayan people, their culture, their mountains, lakes, and land. He made lasting life-long friendships wherever he lived, worked, hiked or taught. He was an organ donor who would have considered it a blessing beyond measure to have shared himself, literally, in restoring hope, health, and wholeness to others. Zach loved giving people hope, joy, peace and acceptance. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Services will be held on Monday Oct.21,2019 At 6 p.m. At Veterans Park, 201 Huntersville-Concord Rd. Huntersville 28078. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bring blankets or chairs Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close