Service Information Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury 223 E. Fisher Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-636-2711 Visitation 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM White Rock AME Zion Church Granite Quarry , NC Funeral 3:00 PM White Rock AME Zion Church Granite Quarry , NC Obituary

Ms. Zelma Lee Alston 73, passed away Monday November 25, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center born August 31, 1946 in Rowan Co. she was the daughter of the late James E. Alston and Zelma Shuford Alston. She was educated in the public schools of Rowan Co. and was a graduate of Dunbar High School, East Spencer, Barber Scotia College, Concord where she received her B.A. Degree in History and UNC-Chapel-Hill where she received her Masters Degree in Social Work. She retired from Rowan Co. Department of Social Services as an Adult Medicaid Supervisor. A member of White Rock AME Zion Church where she served in many capacities such as Church Treasure, Home Mission, Kitchen Committee, Church Secretary and at an early age attended Sunday School. She started working with the Children's Division at the Rowan Co. Department of Social Services and then advanced to working with the Senior Citizens and Adults. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Bennie Alston and Cecil A. Alston, maternal grandparents; Fred Shuford and Bessie Shuford, paternal grandparents; John Alston and Sarah Alston. She leaves precious and loving memories to her brothers; Willie Alston; New Haven, CT., Clarence Alston and James(Brenda)Alston; both of Granite Quarry, Norman Alston(Carolyn); Salisbury, sister, Kathy Alston of the home, reared in the home also was Jimillia Wilson and Crystal Alston, sister-in-law; Margaret Alston, Salisbury Arrangements: Services will be held on Sunday December 1, 2019 at White Rock AME Zion Church, Granite Quarry Visitation at 2:30 pm and Funeral at 3 pm burial will follow at White Rock AME Zion Church Cemetery, Reverend Thomas Lee, Pastor, Officiating Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family and online condolences may be sent to

