Service Information
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury , NC 28144
(704)-633-2111
Visitation
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church

Zen Zan Shorter, Jr., 89, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born February 24, 1930 in Danville, VA, he was the son of the late Mozelle Thomas Shorter and Zen Zan Shorter, Sr. Mr. Shorter was educated in the Danville, VA schools, graduated from Whitmore High School, attended Virginia Poly Institute, Rowan Cabarrus Community College and Virginia Tech. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving 27 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. Later he was a Laboratory Technologist at the W. G. Hefner VA Medical Center for 19 years before retiring. Mr. Shorter was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Harold B. Jarret American Legion Post 342, the Hudson-Miller-Tatum V.F. W. Post 3006, National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) and the Air Force Sergeants Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Patricia Pace Shorter on June 24, 2016, and a sister, Delores Anne McDowell. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Dennis Shorter and wife Melanie, Matthew Shorter and wife Amy, Carol Arnold and husband Mark all of Salisbury, NC; sister, Ramona Tuck of Gretna, VA; brother, Gene Shorter and wife Nora of Oak Island, NC; brother-in-law, Don McDowell of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Annika Collins of Dripping Springs, TX, Jennifer Naves, Natalie Osterhaus, Aaron Arnold, Nathan Shorter and Olivia Shorter all of Salisbury; great-grandchildren, Barrett Collins and Bailey Collins of Dripping Springs, TX, Jaidyn Naves and Emory Osterhaus of Salisbury, NC. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:45 AM Tuesday (July 9) at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Rev. Dr. Brad Miller, officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the US Air Force. The family would like to extend big thank you to Gene Biddix for being a special neighbor, friend and caregiver of Zen Shorter. Memorials may be made to the NC State Veterans Home, 1601 Brenner Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Shorter family. Online condolences may be made at

