Mrs. Zona Sanders Morris, age 95 of China Grove peacefully passed away at Liberty Commons in Salisbury after a period of declining health in the early hours of Saturday, October 19, 2019. Zona was born May 12, 1924 in Rowan County to the late Walter Sanders and Laura McKnight Sanders. Her husband of 52 years, Thomas Edward Morris and her sister, Mattie Kopp and brothers, Eugene Sanders and Charlie Sanders all preceded her in death. Zona spent her career working in Cannon Mills until her retirement. She then devoted the rest of her life to serving and doing for others. Zona absolutely loved to cook and bake. She always had a special bag of her baked candy made for her pastor and had either a cake or pie waiting for family and friends. Zona loved to garden and canning her own vegetables. Prior to her illness, she loved preparing Sunday meals for her family to gather. She loved spending her time with her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy and loved her family dearly. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Carolyn Morris Benfield and husband, Burton and her son, Gary Edward Morris. She is also leaves behind her grandchildren, Melissa Adams, Mark Benfield, and Robbie Morris and four great- grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Helen Whitley, Mary Sercy, and Ola Mae Cline (Bill). Funeral service for Zona will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of West Lawn Memorial Park immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, remember Zona with memorial contributions to Phaniel Baptist Church, 2685 Phaniel Church Road, Rockwell, NC 28138 or to Shield A Badge, c/o Chaplain Michael Taylor, 232 North Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Morris.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 20, 2019