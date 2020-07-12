1/1
A. Eugene "Gene" Whipple
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share A.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A. Eugene (Gene) Whipple
1935 ~ 2020
Alvin Eugene (Gene) Whipple passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
He was born March 7, 1935 to Eugene Brook (Dean) and Mary Grace Whipple, the oldest of six children. He married Frankie Nelson on September 25, 1952.
He is survived by his wife Frankie; children Terry (Susan), Randy (Karen, deceased), Steven (Kelly), Christopher (Vanh), Lillie (Patrick) Neeley, and David (Jessica); brothers Harold, Leon, and LeRoy. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Vernon and LaMar.
A family viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., immediately followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Both events will be held at the West Jordan Cemetery, 7925 South 1300 West, northeast end (opposite Gardner Village). For full obituary, please visit www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
West Jordan Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
West Jordan Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved