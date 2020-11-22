A. L. (Annette Likes) Maynard

A Musical Life

Salt Lake City, UT- Maynard (Annette) on November 8, 2020, died peacefully in her home. She lived life to the fullest. Whatever she did, she did with her whole heart. As a nurse she loved her patients and their families as if they were her own. She sang with the East High Acapella group along with composing and singing her own music. Her love of Utah, camping and river rafting the Green and Colorado rivers inspired her to compose her most popular and asked for songs, Utah and Colorado. She had a wicked sense of humor and saw the humor in all situations, enough to cause all around her to laugh. She is survived by her sister Jana Ramacher and daughter Stephanie Fairbanks (John). She will be missed by all who knew her and forever be in our hearts.

Because of her love of animals, In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society of Utah in A.L. Maynard's name.

