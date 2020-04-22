|
|
Aaron Douglas Patrick Smyth
1/16/1977 ~ 4/11/2020
Aaron Smyth, 43, died on April 11th of complications from heart disease. He never shied from living life and always jumped in with both feet, often without first testing the water. He never let his misfortunes stop him going on his next adventure. He lived all over the world, his favorite places being Belfast, Ireland and Tijuana, Mexico. He loved to teach and to learn, and was happiest when he was volunteering with the less fortunate or working with children. He had many passions-his religion, music, Doctor Who and Harry Potter, and the Spanish language, which he spoke fluently. He had a playful and irreverent sense of humor and strong opinions on just about every subject. There has never been and there never will be anyone like him.
He is survived by his parents (Doug and Mary), his brother (Isaac), sister-in-law (MaryLu), sister (Laya), brother-in-law (George), and by his nephews (Cooper and Sage) and his niece (Leona). Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to BorderAngels.org, a cause that was very dear to his heart. A graveside service and remembrance will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020