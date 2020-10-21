Aaron Gabriel Fallentine
May 6, 19380 ~ Oct 14, 2020
Aaron Gabriel Fallentine passed from this life into the next life Oct. 14, 2020. Aaron leaves behind 5 beautiful children: Kyra, Elijah, Alessa, Evelyn and Kasen. Aaron was 40 years old. Born May 6, 1980, Salt Lake City, Utah to Ralph and Ronalyn Hansen Fallentine.
Funeral services will be held Sat, Oct 24, 2020 11 a.m. at the Hunter 9th Ward, 7035 W. Loch Ness Ave (7020 W.), WVC, UT. A visitation will be held Fri, Oct. 23, 2020 at the Hunter 9th Ward from 6-8 p.m. and the day of the services at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend viewing or service is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com
.
We miss you son and pray that we can live good enough lives to be with you again. Love, from all of us.