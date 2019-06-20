Home

Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Saint Ann Catholic Church
450 East 2100 South
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Ann Catholic Church
450 East 2100 South
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Ann Catholic Church
450 East 2100 South
Abenildle Dolores (Abby) Stubbs


1938 ~ 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, Abenilde D. Herrera Gonzales Stubbs passed away June 19, 2019 at home surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born February 27, 1938 in New Mexico to Victor and Gregorita Herrera. Abby was lovingly raised by her grandparents, Flavio and Luz Gonzales, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was the third of 12 children. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Stubbs; grandparents; parents; three brothers, Eligio, Henry, Don; and one sister, Lucy.
She is survived by her children, Michael Gonzales (Susan), Sidney Sosa (Edna), and Steven Stubbs (Rebecca); 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. She will always be greatly missed. She loved her dogs, Sophie and Mary Jane. They would stand by her because she would always sneak them some of her food. She loved cooking (picadillo), quilting, and spending time with family especially her grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be celebrated 12:00 Noon Friday, June 21, 2019 at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 450 East 2100 South, where the Holy Rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. and friends may call from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Committal, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street. Funeral directors, Neil O'Donnell and Sons.
We would like to thank hospice for all the help and love they showed us in our time of need. (Rachel, thank you for all you did for our mother.) Home Healthcare for all the support and classes that made it possible for us to care for our mother.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 20, 2019
