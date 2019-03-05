Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
5913 S. Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
Ada Kay Nielson


Ada Kay Nielson
Sept 24, 1935 ~ Mar 2, 2019
Kathryn (Ada Kay) was born to Lorenzo and Mary Ann Neuenswander. Married Larry Nielson, December 18, 1952.
Survived by four siblings, four children, 20 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, one brother, a daughter and one grandchild.
A celebration of her life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 5913 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84121 Saturday March 9th, 2019 at 1 P.M.
Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019
