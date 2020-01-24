Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Dalton Cross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam Dalton Cross Obituary
Adam Dalton Cross
01/18/1993 ~ 01/21/2020
Adam died unexpectedly at the hand of another. Adam was born to Jeffrey S. Cross and Julie S. Cross in SLC, Utah. He was preceded in death by his grandpa Theodore A. Stevens; and grandma Anaclair H. Cross. He was survived by his parents Jeffrey and Julie Cross; siblings Daniel D. Cross, Zacheray A. Cross, Mollianne Cross (Sydney Butterfield); and his twin brother Andrew Cross (Narina); daughter Sofia Cross; and grandmother Mollie R. Stevens. For further details go to mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -