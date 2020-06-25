Adam Lea Simpson

1979 ~ 2020

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Adam Lea Simpson - age 41, was tragically taken away from us unexpectedly Wednesday, June. 17, 2020, He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle.

Adam was born April 15, 1979, in West Valley, Utah to Ron and Debbie Simpson. Adam inherited a love for anything with a motor from his father, but Jeeps had a special place in his heart. He grew up riding ATVs, camping, hunting and fishing and enjoying everything the outdoors has to offer. Adam was never afraid of hard work and was always willing to help someone out when needed. He left this earth doing what he loved.

He is survived by his wife, Baby L Simpson, his daughters: Sabrina, Lea, Adaka, son A.J. mother Debbie Simpson, sisters; Marchelle and Tracy, brother Brad, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Ronnie L. Simpson, grandparents; Ronald and June Simpson, and Leland and Beverly Lemmon.



