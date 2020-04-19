|
In Loving Memory
Adona Brown Burnett, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020. She was surrounded by her family at her daughter's home in Fishersville,Virginia.
She was born in Richfield, Utah, to Alburn Adonis Brown and Clara Ellen Ellett Brown and was raised in Bicknell, Utah.
Adona graduated from Bicknell High School in 1947. She worked for J.C. Penney Co. and Zions Bank in Salt Lake City, Utah as an elevator operator. Then she moved to California in 1957 to work at Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica.
Adona loved gardening, quilting, cooking and working in their family business, Park-N-Dine Restaurant in Hancock, Maryland for many years. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served many callings throughout the various auxiliaries. She was also a temple worker in the Washington, D.C. and Mount Timpanogos Temples.
She is survived by one daughter, Diana Hanna-McCarty (Craig), Fishersville, Virginia; one son, Bradley Burnett (Carolee), Herriman, Utah; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Valoy Brown and sister, Beverly Brian, both of Utah.
Adona fought a tough, twelve year battle with Dementia pushing through gracefully. She was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed life and always brightened the lives of others.
A memorial to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020