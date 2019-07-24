|
1923 ~ 2019
Adria Veona Jacobson Munk, age 95 of Farmington, Utah passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at home.
Born October 22, 1923 in Fountain Green, Utah daughter of Wilford Christian and Louisa Orvilla Clement Jacobson.
Married Mark Crawford Munk October 11, 1946 in Salt Lake City. He preceded her in death in 2003.
Served in the U.S. Navy World War II, Hospital Corps, Mare Island, CA. Worked at Naval Supply Depot, Clearfield.
Member of the LDS Church.
She is survived by three sons, David Lynn (Louise); Kyle Roy (SueAnn); and Kerry Gene; one daughter Christine; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and four grand dogs.
Graveside services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Farmington City Cemetery, Farmington where military honors will be accorded. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 24 to July 25, 2019