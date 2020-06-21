Adriaan Groos Sr.

1930 - 2020

Adriaan Groos Sr. passed away peacefully at age 89 at home surrounded by his family on June 19, 2020. He worked hard all his life and his body was worn out. Loving care by his wife, Elsje and granddaughter Heather, allowed him to live a long life. He was born on Aug. 7, 1930 to Johannes Groos and Margaretha Versfeld in Rotterdam, Netherlands. He immigrated to the U.S. with his mother in 1947 and was always proud to be an American citizen. His first job in Salt Lake City was at the Hotel Utah Coffee Shop where he had a wonderful career working up from busboy to manager. He married Elsje Booms on Sept. 21, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple. They have been married 68 wonderful years. They built their dream home on Hyland Lake in 1960 where they raised their 4 kids. They had many fun parties and gatherings and welcomed everyone.

In 1975, he realized another dream when he and Elsje started The Old Dutch Store. They owned and personally ran The Old Dutch Store for almost 30 years. Everyone was always welcome, and customers became life-long friends.

Adriaan is survived by his wife Elsje, son Adrian Jr. (Cathy), daughters Margie Smithey, Carola Groos and Lillian (Rodney) Eaton, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Frans and sisters Riekie and Marie. The family expresses our deepest appreciation to Quality Hospice.

A viewing will be held from 10:00 -11:00 am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, followed by a graveside service for family only. In lieu of flowers, he believed in feeding the hungry. All donations Elsje receives will provide food to a small local foodbank.



