1935 ~ 2019
Adrienne Barnett passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019, after several years of health challenges. Born May 1, 1935, in Salt Lake City to Morton R. and Helen King Durham.
She attended early grades at Wm. M. Stewart school on the U. of U. campus, and graduated in 1953 from South High School. Married Roy Bennett in 1956, later divorced.
Married Don Barnett in 1973. Adrienne was a friendly, beautiful, brown-eyed redhead, always ready with a joke or hilarious comment. She had a clear alto voice, harmonizing with her sisters and brothers at many family gatherings. Survived by husband Don and children: Julie Salas, James Bennett, Gary Bennett and daughter-in-law, Lorie Canham, also 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Siblings: Marlene Pinkney, Morton Durham and John Durham. Predeceased by both parents and sister, Linda Kirby. She requested no services; family plans a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 19, 2019