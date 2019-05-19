Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrienne Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrienne Durham Barnett


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adrienne Durham Barnett Obituary
1935 ~ 2019
Adrienne Barnett passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019, after several years of health challenges. Born May 1, 1935, in Salt Lake City to Morton R. and Helen King Durham.
She attended early grades at Wm. M. Stewart school on the U. of U. campus, and graduated in 1953 from South High School. Married Roy Bennett in 1956, later divorced.
Married Don Barnett in 1973. Adrienne was a friendly, beautiful, brown-eyed redhead, always ready with a joke or hilarious comment. She had a clear alto voice, harmonizing with her sisters and brothers at many family gatherings. Survived by husband Don and children: Julie Salas, James Bennett, Gary Bennett and daughter-in-law, Lorie Canham, also 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Siblings: Marlene Pinkney, Morton Durham and John Durham. Predeceased by both parents and sister, Linda Kirby. She requested no services; family plans a celebration of life at a later date.
Online condolences at mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now