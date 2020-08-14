1/2
Adrienne Harrow Coombs
1934 - 2020
Adrienne Harrow Coombs
1934-2020
Adrienne Harrow Coombs passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. Born July 6, 1934, the daughter of Dr. Reed and Lovina Harrow, Adrienne married Kenneth E. Coombs Jr. in the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1958. She is survived by her husband, her three children, Carol Lynne (Dr. Randy Thurgood), Reed (Julie West), and Tony (Hillary Haslam), 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and her dear niece, Debi Groves.
A graveside service for family will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. The service will be streamed live on Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6705111284
A replay of the service will also be available to view after 2:00 pm Saturday at www.facebook.com\wasatchlawnmemorial.
To read the complete obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
