1933 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Afton S. Atwood, age 86, passed away on 1/30/2020, in Murray, Utah. She was born on 4/23/1933, in Springville, Utah to Elden and Vera Singleton. She married Clive L. Atwood on 6/15/1950 and later sealed on 5/8/1958 in the Manti Temple. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, 2/6/2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. A viewing will be held Thursday 2/6/2020 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the same location. Please refer to memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020