Afton Grace Bray Anderson Babecki
1949 ~ 2019
Bingham Canyon (Copperton) - Afton Babecki passed away peacefully in her sleep March 16, 2019 from heart problems. Afton was born October 28, 1949 in a Salt Lake City hospital even though her family lived in Copperfield high up in Bingham Canyon. In 1952 the family moved down to Copperton where Afton grew up. Afton was an especially precious child in her family because she was a lovable little girl and also because of the accidental death of her 2-year-old brother Larry only a few years earlier. She gained many lifetime friends in Copperton and in the Bingham schools. She grew up almost as an only child because her two remaining brothers were so much older than her. Afton's parents, Robert LaMar Bray and Grace Allene Lumpkin Bray, preceded her in death as did also two of her brothers, Lawrence Webb Bray and Garland LaMar Bray (Sandra) who has 5 children Bona, Karen, Allene, Larry and Mike. Her other brother Robert Eldon Bray (Zona) whose living children are Daniel, Rebecca, Ernest, Nanette and Jeffrey lives in St George.
She is also survived by her first husband Douglas Wayne Anderson and their son Casey M. Anderson (Joleen) and grandchildren Pheadra, Damien & Aleen of West Valley, Utah. Afton's present husband, Robert (Bob) Babecki lives in the family home in Copperton. Bob's daughter Debbie with her 5 boys and 1 girl live in Staten Island, New York; his daughter Dawn (Chris) and their 3 girls live in Sandy, Utah and his son Robbie in New York City.
Afton will long be remembered for her extensive efforts to preserve the history of Bingham Canyon, Copperton and Lark. Her many hours spent in organizing reunions for the people with special ties to these places also deserves appreciation.
Memorial Services will be held in the Methodist Church in Copperton, Utah April 3, 2019. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019