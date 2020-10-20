Afton Wellington

Afton Jones Wellington

1921 ~ 2020

West Valley City, UT-Afton Jones Wellington, 99, passed away October 16, 2020 in West Valley City, Utah.

Born May 9, 1921 in Hunter, Utah, to Robert Elijah and Mary Ann Haslam Jones as the 8th of ten children. Afton married Robert D. Wellington Dec 7, 1946; solemnized September 24, 1988 in the Jordan River LDS Temple. Robert preceded her in death December 18, 1992.

She was an active member of the LDS Church. She loved being a nursery leader in Primary and served MANY years in the baptistry in the Salt Lake Temple and continued in the Jordan River Temple.

She is survived by her children, Beverleen Ann (Ed-deceased) Garnett of Huntington Beach, CA and William Lester (Cindie) Breeze of Lexington, KY. Also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter who have been blessed with the world's greatest and most doting Nana.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers and their spouses, 4 sisters and their spouses, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

The family would like to express gratitude to hospital staff and other caregivers who have served her over the past year.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday 10/22/20 at 11:00 AM at Brookhaven Ward, 4980 W. 3285 S., West Valley City, UT 84120. A viewing will be held one hour prior to funeral service on Thursday and Wednesday 10/21/20 from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM at the same location.



