|
|
Jan 12,1942 ~ Mar 3, 2020
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Agnes Jones Tucker passed away after a long courageous battle with COPD on March 3, 2020. She was born in Heber City, Utah on January 12, 1942 and was the only daughter of Lola Barker Jones and Wallace Jones. She graduated from Wasatch High School and Stevens-Henager Business College. She worked in both Salt Lake City and Heber City as a legal secretary. She was married to Danny Stephen Tucker on August 24, 1957.
Agnes enjoyed riding her horse and was the advisor for the Red Ribbon Riders. She liked camping and enjoyed watching the wildlife in her yard. She loved her pets and had numerous cats, dogs, horses, birds, and even a monkey. Agnes loved to go on gambling trips and quite often went to Mesquite, Nevada. She also loved San Francisco where she took 4 trips with her daughtersand grand-daughters.
Agnes is survived by her husband Danny Stephen Tucker, her daughters Melanie North and Stephanie & Jim Woolstenhulme, and brother Jon Jones Meranda. She will be greatly missed by her 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, as well as all of those who knew her.
Agnes is preceded in death by her parents, grandson Preston Bunk North, and brother Virgil Lewis.
Funeral Services will be held Friday March 6th at 12 pm at the Heber Valley Funeral Home 288 North Main Street, Heber. A visitation will be held at 11 am that morning. Interment to follow at Heber Valley Cemetery. Friends and family may visit our online guestbook and share a memory of Agnes at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020