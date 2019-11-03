Home

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Millcreek LDS Stake Center
4220 South Jeannine Drive
Salt Lake City., UT
View Map
Agnes Lawrence Ekpezu Stockdale


1980 - 2019
Agnes Lawrence Ekpezu Stockdale Obituary
Agnes L. Stockdale
1980 ~ 2019
Agnes Lawrence Ekpezu Stockdale, a devoted wife, mother, CNA and soldier of Christ, died October 17, 2019 in Millcreek, Utah of cancer. Agnes was born March 23, 1980 in Akamkpa, Cross River State, Nigeria to Patriarch Lawrence E. Ekpezu and Imaobong Lawrence Ekpezu.
Agnes received a bachelors degree in accounting in 2008 from the University of Calabar, and a masters in business administration in 2010 from Nasarawa State University. A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) for Intermountain Health Care, she worked with cancer patients at LDS Hospital in 2017 and as a dialysis technician at the Utah Dialysis Center starting in 2018 until her death.
She married Steven Stockdale on June 3, 2016, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Agnes is survived by her husband, Steven; son, George Gordon; parents; and seven siblings.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Millcreek LDS Stake Center, 4220 South Jeannine Drive, Salt Lake City. Viewings will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 So. State Street, Murray, Utah, and on Saturday, November 9th from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Stake Center. Interment at the Franklin Idaho Cemetery.
Donations for George Gordon Stockdale's future can be made at America First Credit Union account #39432372.
For full obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
