Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Marino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Marino


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Marino Obituary
1946 ~ 2019
West Valley City, UT-Agnes Udine Marino, age 72, passed away September 17, 2019. Born December 13, 1946 in American Falls, Idaho to Albert and Betty Schmidtke. Married Don Marino on February 8, 1969.
Graduated from Weber State University with a Masters Specializing in Special Education while working full time, retired from JC Penny's to teach at Meadowlark Elementary, Went to several Special Olympics World Games as a coach, worked at the CIA, loved to sew, coached many different sports with The Panthers(Special Olympic team) and most of all she love to travel with her family.
Agnes is survived by her children Deonna (John) Stocker, Anthony (Peggy); Sisters & Brothers; Ann, Donna, Linda, Jackie, Terry, Joe, Carl, Helen. Preceded in death by her parents, Husband Don and Sister Alene.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 25th,2019 at 12:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Viewing will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuesday, September 24th, 2019, and one hour prior to the funeral service, both at the mortuary. Interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Special Olympics Utah.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now