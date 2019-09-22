|
|
1946 ~ 2019
West Valley City, UT-Agnes Udine Marino, age 72, passed away September 17, 2019. Born December 13, 1946 in American Falls, Idaho to Albert and Betty Schmidtke. Married Don Marino on February 8, 1969.
Graduated from Weber State University with a Masters Specializing in Special Education while working full time, retired from JC Penny's to teach at Meadowlark Elementary, Went to several Special Olympics World Games as a coach, worked at the CIA, loved to sew, coached many different sports with The Panthers(Special Olympic team) and most of all she love to travel with her family.
Agnes is survived by her children Deonna (John) Stocker, Anthony (Peggy); Sisters & Brothers; Ann, Donna, Linda, Jackie, Terry, Joe, Carl, Helen. Preceded in death by her parents, Husband Don and Sister Alene.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 25th,2019 at 12:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Viewing will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuesday, September 24th, 2019, and one hour prior to the funeral service, both at the mortuary. Interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Special Olympics Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019