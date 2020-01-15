|
Agnes Ailin Mattson
1925 ~ 2020
Agnes Mattson passed away of natural causes at Highland Manor in Mesquite, Nevada. "Aggie" was born January 1, 1925 in Bingham Canyon, Utah to Jennie Marie Shog and Carl Erick Mattson. Her final resting place will be along-side Jennie and Carl at Bingham Cemetery in Jordan, Utah. Burial will take place in October, 2020.
Aggie graduated from Bingham High School and the University of Utah. She was employed as a secretary and retired with 23 years of service from the American Smelt and Refining Company in Salt Lake City, Utah. Aggie was a "spit-fire" whose direct conviction was "tell it like it is". She had a warm personality, which endeared her to people who "crossed her path". She was a kind individual helping numerous organizations that needed a few dollars from month-to-month. And who could forget the red lipstick she wore to look good for all her "boyfriends".
Aggie is survived by her sister; Elaine M. Jones of Mesquite, NV, many step nieces and nephews located in the states of Florida, Minnesota, New York, Utah and Washington. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother-in-law; Edward Jones and many numerous friends in Salt Lake City and Mesquite.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020