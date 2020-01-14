|
|
February 20, 1929 ~ January 10, 2020
Our dear sweet loving mother, grandmother, great grand mother and great-great grand mother passed away peacefully with her family by her side in the early morning of January 10th, 2020.
Agnes was born February 20th, 1929 in Los Angeles, California to Antonio and Trinada Neria. Her parents were immigrants from Jalpa, Mexico and lived in several places before settling in the Bingham Canyon area. Her mother was a great cook and passed this trait on to our mom.
Our mom married the love of her life on May 28th, 1947 in Bingham Canyon, Utah. They lived there while dad was working at Kennecott Copper. Our mom opened a small cafe, then restaurant in the area. They purchased a house in Kearns prompting them to close their business.
Although our mom had several jobs cooking was always her passion, so with some great family recipes and some of her own, our parents opened a small take-out in Kearns call El Ranchito. My mom cooked and ran the take-out for 10 years. The family expanded from a take-out to a restaurant in 1986 as El Rancho Grande Restaurant and we are still serving that great food to this day.
Mom loved to camp, fish and travel with family and friends. It was not unusual when we where young to run to the canyons for a picnic or to meet up with cousins and friends. Family was important to her and we spent many Sundays at her mothers, meeting up with her sisters and brothers and their families to play and visit and of course enjoy some of grandma's great food. Mom gave us a great life filled with love and we will miss her everyday.
She is survived by her 4 children Eugene (Gene) and Adelia Gallegos, Christine and Porfirio Guadarrama, Nancy and John Lopez, Anita and Ted Sharp Sr., 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great, great-grandchildren. Sisters Kenny (John) Benevidez, Mary (Salomon) Ortiz and Brother Conrad (Florence) Neria. Proceeded by brothers Roger Neria, Fred Neria and Sister Pearl Guttierrez.
A viewing will be held Thursday January 16th at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road from 6-8pm for family and friends. Funeral mass will be celebrated January 17th at 11:00 AM with a short viewing from 10:30 to 11:00 AM. Interment at the South Jordan Cemetery 10630 South 1055 West South Jordan, Utah.
We would like to extend a special Thanks to all the people who made it possible to keep our Mother at home the past year. Rosina, Angie, Deann and the Symbi Group, Joan and Maria. All of you gave us a special gift.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020