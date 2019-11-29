|
Aimee Elizabeth Glade
1971 ~ 2019
Aimee Elizabeth Glade, an independent, adventurous spirit, passed away on November 21, 2019. Aimee was born to Norman and Clifta "Cookie" Hansen on April 30th, 1971. She endured a short and aggressive battle with cancer but managed to cope through her illness with a spicy sense of humor and loving family support. Aimee encapsulated all that was good in life and humanity. She brought joy to the joyless, empathy to the disheartened, and compassion to the suffering. She will be greatly missed.
Aimee enjoyed life's simple pleasures, laughing with her husband, snuggling with their dogs, and sitting next to a cozy fire watching a good movie. She had a beautiful smile and her dry sense of humor made for fun conversations as she always seemed to find humor in unlikely situations. Aimee was an empathetic person by nature and instinctively knew how to approach individuals who needed comforting. She always made time to listen to loved ones, offered great advice, and showed endless patience (as her husband will attest).
The illness and untimely passing of Aimee's mother in 1999 exposed Aimee to the world of hospice, leading her to a passionate 20-year career in hospice administration. She believed strongly in the cause, loved the work, but most importantly, she loved the people she worked with. It was through her work that she met the love of her life and future husband, Travis Glade. They married in 2006, and by so doing, was blessed with a stepson, Kanon, whom she loved. Through a previous marriage, she was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Arica and Alyssa Martinez, who brought great joy into her life.
Aimee faced her cancer diagnosis with tenacity, patience, and courage. She dealt with her rapidly declining heath without self-pity or anger. She humbly went from a hospice administrator to a hospice patient in just a matter of weeks. We will be forever grateful to Quality Hospice for all they did for Aimee and her family, with a special thanks to Julie, McKenzie and Chelsea. Her loving spirit will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her. Aimee was preceded in death by her mother Clifta "Cookie" Hansen and is survived by her husband, Travis, beloved daughters, Arica and Alyssa, stepson Kanon, her father, Norman Hansen, and sisters, Noel (Trent) and Holly (Dave), as well as her many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Please join us on December 1st, 2019 for a memorial to celebrate the life of Aimee Glade at Memorial House in Memory Grove Park, 375 N Canyon Road, Salt Lake City. There will be mingling from 10:00 to 12:00 with light refreshments. An open microphone will be available to share thoughts and memories. Thank you to all those who have made her life so rich and wonderful.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 29, 2019