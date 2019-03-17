|
|
Akimi "Aki" Nakamura Chow
1924 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Akimi Nakamura Chow, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great- aunt and friend passed away on March 5, 2019, at her home in Rose Park after a mild stroke.
Aki was born on September 8, 1924 to Chogoro "Frank" and Tane Maede Nakamura in Soldier Summit, Utah. She was the fifth of seven siblings. She had fond memories of her early years growing up in Soldier Summit and working alongside her sister Takae in their parent's store and café. In her early teens, her parents retired and moved to Salt Lake City where Aki finished school and graduated from West High. She later went on to a Business College.
Aki began her career at an insurance company and later worked for a geologist. She also waitressed at several Chinese restaurants in SLC, which is how she met her husband, Neil. They were married on October 9, 1954. Together they had two children, Gary and Gina. While raising her children, Aki enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, was an avid reader and had a hidden talent for writing. With her mother and sister Takae she loved to knit, crochet, embroider and host family bbq's and parties in the park.
When her mother became bedridden with a massive stroke, Aki and her sister Takae unselfishly put their careers on hold for 3 years to lovingly care for her. After her mother passed away, Aki was fortunate to begin the next chapter of her career at age 50 with US West. She began as a telephone operator but quickly moved to the business office. She enjoyed her job and developed many lifelong friendships.
After retiring from US West in 1990, Aki was able to spend more time with her friends and family. She began bowling again in a league with Neil, her brothers and their wives, went to water aerobics, took Spanish classes and learned to make Kimekomi Japanese dolls. Aki also loved cheering for the Utah Jazz during the Stockton and Malone era. Trips to Wendover and Las Vegas with her younger sister Betty were also high on her list of fun things to do. However, most of all she loved being with her best friend and sister Takae.
Aki adored young children and babies, even in her golden years they would always catch her eye and make her smile. So of course, when her granddaughters, Christina and Lisa, were born they were her sunshine and her world revolved around them.
What people remember the most about Aki was her distinctive laugh, warm smile, amusing candid demeanor and a personality that attracted friends of all ages. Perhaps, it was because her motto was "enjoy each day and have fun!".
Aki is survived by her devoted husband Neil, son Gary (Sue), daughter Gina (Mickey) Morinaka, grandchildren Christina Chow, Lisa Chow and great-grandchildren Seiji Chow and Riyo Chow. She is also survived by her brother Masuji (Eleanore) Nakamura, sister Betty Komachi and her many special nieces, nephews and their families, scattered from coast to coast. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Karl (Koji) Nakamura, Masaji Imai, Kay (Keiji) Nakamura and sister Takae Nakamura.
To honor Aki, A Celebration of Life will be held between 11am to 2:00pm at The Orangerie at Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019