|
|
Alan Joseph Beck
1934-2019
Alan Joseph Beck passed away Nov 27, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born July 27, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Turrell Joseph Beck and Delta Eliza Lords Beck. Married the love of his life, Elnora Nielson in the Salt Lake Temple, April 8, 1955. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served in various callings including Stake Presidency, Bishop, counselor, young mens, and in the Primary along side his wife Elnora, a favorite calling for them both. He loved to read and had a vast knowledge of church history and gospel doctrine. Alan is loved by his neighbors and the people he served, creating eternal relationships with many along the way. He loved everyone and did not judge others. He worked hard to provide for the needs of his family and took loving care of his "Sweetheart" as she experienced health challenges. Most important is his relationship with his family, which started with his wife Elnora. He is survived by his children Alan J. Beck Jr., Vickie (John) Hale, Kenneth J. (Lauri) Beck, Mark (Valerie) Beck, Suzanne (Bob) Hall and Carole Ann (Greg) Brown; 26 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his "Sweetheart" Elnora, and mother, father, brother and sister. Services will be held Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at 11 am at the Nibley Park Ward, 2465 South 800. There will be a viewing from 9:30 am to 10:45 am prior to services. Burial will be at the Spanish Fork Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, he requested that donations be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Missionary Fund. We would like to thank Nubia, Rachel, Josie with IHC Hospice, and the entire IHC team of doctors and nurses for their compassionate care.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019